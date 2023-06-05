50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

REPORT: LSU’s Wes Johnson set to become Georgia head coach

LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson
LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the LSU Tigers have punched their ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals their pitching coach Wes Johnson will reportedly become the next head coach at Georgia according to ESPN’s College Football Senior writer Pete Thamel.

Johnson is finishing up his first year in Baton Rouge where he has coached a potential top-5 pick in the upcoming MLB Draft in SEC Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes. Johnson has MLB experience with the Minnesota Twins.

He also has experience in the SEC having coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas as their pitching coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal