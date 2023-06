Pools and splash pads open in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We put together a list of pools and splash pads open this summer in SWLA. If you would like one added to the list, email us at news@kplctv.com.

Calcasieu Parish

Lake Charles:

Lake Charles Multi Sports Complex pool – 3210 Power Centre Pkwy: open Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday 8-11 a.m.

Millennium Park splash pad – 900 Lakeshore Dr: open Monday 1:30-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Prien Lake Park splash pad – 3700 W. Prien Lake Rd: open everyday from sunrise to sundown

University Park pool – 1001 Central Pkwy: open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

River Bluff Park splash pad – 543 Theriot Rd. (Moss Bluff): open everyday 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sulphur:

SPAR Waterpark/Rec Center – 933 W. Parish Rd: 2023 calendar available HERE

DeQuincy:

Ward 6 Oak Street pool – 507 Oak St: open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Beauregard Parish

West Park Pool – 415 Park Rd., DeRidder: open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday 10a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Veterans Park Splash Park – 509 Ronald Reagan Hwy, DeRidder: open Monday-Sunday 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cameron Parish

Johnson Bayou Recreation Center – 135 Berwick Rd., Cameron: may open this weekend? not a set date

Jeff Davis Parish

War Memorial Pool – 807 North Lake Arthur Ave., Jennings: open Monday-Thursday 2-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday open for private parties only

