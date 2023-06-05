50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Police: Alleged ‘panty pirate’ in custody after victimizing 3 young women

A 30-year-old man is behind bars in Walker County after Huntsville police said three women's undergarments were stolen. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Bryce Newberry
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KPRC) – An alleged “panty pirate” is in custody after police said he allegedly snatched underwear from three women in Texas over the last five months.

Officials said all three of the victims are women in their early 20s.

When police began asking questions, they said they were led to 30-year-old Brandon George. They said he was found lurking around a Houston apartment complex.

“He was always just kind of around the area and stuck out to some of those people down there,” Lt. Wade Roberts of the Huntsville Police Department said.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said the panty theft is disturbing.

“Preying on young women is very violating and concerning,” she said. “You never know who’s watching.”

George is accused of going into three unlocked units and stealing the underwear of young women.

Police first arrested George last week, but he posted bond and got out of custody.

Authorities continued to investigate, however, and said they found several more pairs of panties in his apartment after a search.

“Some were tied to some belonging to our victims that we had already spoken with, and there were others that haven’t been accounted for,” Roberts said.

George was arrested again and is now behind bars on a $75,000 bond. He faces two charges for burglary.

Police said they were relieved his behavior did not escalate but are continuing to search for more potential victims.

“There could very well be more out there that we haven’t uncovered yet,” Roberts said.

Officials said George does not have a prior criminal history but may face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 KPRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert
Facial tech can lead police to arrest the wrong person.
How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused
False Recognition: How technology led to three Black men arrested and wrongfully accused