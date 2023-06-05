50/50 Thursdays
McNeese holding summer basketball camps for kids and teens

By Angelica Butine
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you want to hone your basketball skills or even learn a new sport, you’re in luck. Kids basketball camps are being held beginning this week at McNeese State University. And it’s not too late to sign up.

Kids will be able to learn basketball tricks, skills, life lessons, and the fundamentals of the sport with McNeese basketball coaches Will Wade and Lynn Kennedy.

All camps will be held at the Legacy Center at 700 E. McNeese St. in Lake Charles.

The camps include a T-Shirt and lunch. Kids must bring basketball shoes, water, and anything for medical needs.

To register for a session you can click the links below.

Will Wade Basketball Camps

Session 1 (Grades K - 9 for boys and girls)

$200

June 12 - 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final day of camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Session 2 (Grades K - 9 for boys and girls)

$200

June 12 - 15

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The final day of camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Lynn Kennedy Basketball Camps

Kids Day Camp Session 1 (Grades K - 5 for boys and girls) (Closed)

$225

June 5 - 8

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids Day Camp Session 2 (Grades K - 5 for boys and girls)

$225

June 19 - 22

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6th - 8th Grade Clinic Session 1 for boys and girls (Closed)

$100

June 5 - 8

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6th - 8th Grade Clinic Session 2 for boys and girls

$100

June 19 - 22

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

High School Guards Camp (9 - 12 grades for girls)

$30 or $50 if you also sign up for Guards and Posts

June 11

9 a.m. to noon

High School Posts Camp (9 - 12 grades for girls)

$30 or $50 if you also sign up for Guards and Posts

June 11

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Elite Camp (9 - 12 grades for girls)

$75

June 25

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

