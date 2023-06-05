50/50 Thursdays
Man found alive after being lost in the woods for two nights

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Liberty County, Tx (KPLC) - A man from Moss Bluff was found safe after surviving two nights in the woods in a remote part of Liberty County, Texas.

Zachary Godette, 23, of Moss Bluff vanished Friday while mowing a pipeline for his employer, according to Liberty County newspaper BlueBonnet News.

BlueBonnet News estimates 60 searchers were looking for Godette on Saturday, June 3. The search was suspended before resuming Sunday morning.

Authorities said Godette told them he simply got lost. He emerged from the woods of the 30,000-acre hunting lease near where his lawnmower was left with minor cuts and a few bug bites. The cuts were from water fans Godette used to cover up to keep mosquitos off of him.

While in the woods, Godette drank water out of hog holes, authorities said.

Godette was transferred to the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further medical evaluation.

