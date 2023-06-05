50/50 Thursdays
Group holds early education rally at state capitol

The group of advocates is called Ready Louisiana Coalition, and they are calling on Louisiana lawmakers to set aside more funding for early education.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of advocates held a rally on the steps of the state capitol Monday, June 5, to talk about funding for early education in Louisiana.

The group of advocates is called Ready Louisiana Coalition, and they are calling on Louisiana lawmakers to set aside more money for early education.

According to the group, the Louisiana Senate Finance Committee has approved $14 million in funding for the Child Care Assistance Program.

The funding is not enough, according to Ready Louisiana Coalition. The group said the $14 million in approved funding will not save all 16,000 childcare seats that Louisiana is in the process of losing as a result of expiring federal funds.

“We are now facing a dire situation,” said Dr. Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children. “The Legislature must appropriate new funding for the Child Care Assistance Program this year. We cannot stand by while a program that impacts all of us is gutted. Louisiana has the money to invest in children now; our legislators must see this through.”

Louisiana’s record-low unemployment rate of less than 4% is further complicating the situation, the advocates said. They added the unemployment rate means even more families need care for their young children while working.

“Our Legislature has a chance to build a bridge to a future where a strong early care and education system helps children, working families, businesses, and communities thrive,” Louisiana State Representative Barbara Reich Freiberg said. “Now is the time to leverage and build upon the important state investments made thus far.”

