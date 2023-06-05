50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Food bank to serve free meals to kids this summer

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will be serving free meals to children 18 and under this summer at the McNeese campus.

The meals will be given out at the Community Kitchen in McNeese’s Gayle Hall Annex at 4370 Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

The program is a collaborative effort between Second Harvest Food Bank, the City of Lake Charles, and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department. It purports to provide hot food to children who may be at risk of experiencing hunger and malnourishment during the summer months.

Meals will be served from 9:30 - 11 a.m., June 5 - July 28, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Man found alive after being lost in the woods for two nights
Man found alive after being lost in the woods for two nights
Reaction to Calcasieu refining fire from officials.
Calcasieu refining fire alert system
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Daily chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session