Food bank to serve free meals to kids this summer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will be serving free meals to children 18 and under this summer at the McNeese campus.

The meals will be given out at the Community Kitchen in McNeese’s Gayle Hall Annex at 4370 Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

The program is a collaborative effort between Second Harvest Food Bank, the City of Lake Charles, and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department. It purports to provide hot food to children who may be at risk of experiencing hunger and malnourishment during the summer months.

Meals will be served from 9:30 - 11 a.m., June 5 - July 28, Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.