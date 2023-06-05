First Alert Forecast: Summer-like conditions with afternoon/PM storms

50/50 Thursdays
By Joseph Enk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cloudy skies start off our Monday morning in SWLA, with temperatures starting warmer in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. We might see a stray shower or two around 8am, with southwestern Cameron in particular having the potential for some storms. But partly sunny conditions are generally expected this morning into this afternoon as daytime temperatures push the upper 80′s, so there shouldn’t be any major delays on your morning commute. Thicker cloud cover and scattered showers could keep temperatures a few degrees below normal in some places.

Afternoon highs Monday
Afternoon highs Monday(KPLC)

A very summer-like pattern will continue today with scattered afternoon showers developing into scattered storms area-wide late in the afternoon into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall is possible, with higher amounts in thunderstorms that could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. There will likely still be plenty of breaks in the rain however, so we are not expecting a washout. Scattered activity will likely overlap with many evening commutes, so take care driving on the roads on your way home.

Evening storms Monday
Evening storms Monday(KPLC)

Some scattered storms could linger after dark, with activity mostly expected to clear up by around 9 PM.

Our current weather pattern is looking to stay in place through most of our week, with scattered activity each afternoon. Fortunately, afternoon showers and cloud cover will help keep our temperatures from climbing much higher, mostly staying in the upper 80′s which is close to normal for early June.

Conditions remaining unsettled through the week
Conditions remaining unsettled through the week(KPLC)

We could see some higher pressure moving closer to the area by the weekend that might reduce our rain chances, but at the moment we aren’t expecting any major fronts to shake up our current pattern during the week.

Meanwhile the Tropics are currently quiet, with no development expected in the next week.

