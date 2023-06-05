50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Daily chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer weather is here and that means there is a daily chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms. A few showers are also possible offshore in the later overnight into early morning hours, these usually weaken if they move ashore.

Temperatures will be warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity will make it feel even warmer with heat indices in the afternoon hours reaching the low to mid 90s.

The tropics are quiet and there are no signs of anything developing close to SWLA over the next week.

