Dozens show up to candlelight vigil for fallen Denham Springs Police corporal

A private candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, June 4, for fallen Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly.
A private candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, June 4, for fallen Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A private candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, June 4, for fallen Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and members of Cpl. Kelly’s family showed up to the vigil, which took place at the pavilion near the police department.

Cpl. Kelly died at the hospital on Friday, June 2, after fighting for his life for more than three weeks. He was shot by a suspect in a popular shopping center in Denham Springs on May 11.

Officials said details surrounding Cpl. Kelly’s funeral arrangements and procession are still being finalized at this time

On Monday, June 5, Running 4 Heroes Inc. announced a 1-mile run in honor of Corporal Kelly. The run will take place around 2 p.m. ET in Gainesville, Georgia but everyone is invited to participate.

