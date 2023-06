Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is receiving over $1 million in FEMA reimbursements for repairs to Dolby Elementary School.

The $1,227.363 reimbursement is for repairing damages as a result of Hurricane Laura.

This money is part of $25.1 million issued in reimbursements across Louisiana on June 5.

