Champion Rewind Series - St. Louis Catholic Boys Golf

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Boys Golf team is coming off of their second State Championship over the last three seasons, and just about a month after winning their second title, we got to catch up with the Saints about what winning the championship meant.

Ross Anderson, who is a Senior committed to Louisiana-Lafayette, raved about how much the championship means to him and how he believes he is leaving the program in a better spot for the returning players.

“It meant the world to help win this one for my teammates I mean to capture a second State Championship in the last three years, it’s just super special for me,” said Anderson. “ I just really tried to help this team and help out my coach, just kept a positive attitude for everyone, kept the spirits going to keep us focused.”

The other senior on the Saints was George Trappey, and he made it clear that the relationship he created with Anderson goes way back to when they played baseball together in grade school. He believes that relationship has made them so successful for all the years that they have competed together and relishes that he got to win a championship with him in his final year.

“Well, these guys are just like my brothers, they’re so fun to be around and we’re all so close,” said Trappey. “We all work super hard together, so just to finally get it done with them again, in our last year is just really cool.”

The Saints weren’t without an injection of youth this year as well as they had key contributors in Kye Hanks, Samuel Broussard, and Cameron Langley.

“It was awesome and it was so fun to be able to play a whole golf tournament with these guys and spend a whole year with them, they’re like my second family,” said Broussard. “It lets me know that as a team we can do it again and we have the ability to do it and you know it’s just comforting to know that we did it and we have that title as a golf team.”

“Yeah, it just gives me a lot of confidence that we were able to win it this year, so next year I know that we’ll have the chance to do it again,” said Hanks. “We’re all really close and do a lot of stuff together outside of the course which makes our team comradery that much better.”

“Winning this championship just shows me that we can do it, and we’re going to try to do it again next year, I believe we have a pretty good team and will try to get one more run at it and I want to make a run at the individual championship as well,” said Langley.

Head coach of the Saints Pat Neck has been coaching in multiple sports for a long time but made it clear that this championship team was so focused from start to finish this season.

“It started at the beginning of the season when they all bought into our plan for getting better and the guys that we had coming back were really disappointed that we couldn’t win in 2022,” said Coach Neck. “We had a veteran team back, but we had a freshman and sophomore that stepped up this year and really the top seven or eight guys on the team competed all year long and it gave us our best chance at the end of the year.”

The Saints, like Coach Neck stated, will have plenty of returning talent for next year’s team as they will look to capture their third state championship in four years in 2024.

