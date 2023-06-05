50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

5 facing felonies for allegedly defrauding state relief program

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - A total of five people are facing charges for defrauding a state relief funds program, according to information from the Louisiana Treasurer’s office.

The following individuals have been charged with felonies for allegedly defrauding the Main Street Recovery Program, computer fraud, and theft:

  • Althea Scott, 45, of Jefferson Parish
  • Terez Bradley, 38, of St. Tammany Parish
  • Geliss Garrett, 34, of St. Tammany Parish
  • Geona Garrett, 37, of Tangipahoa Parish
  • Viola Combs, 59, of East Baton Rouge Parish

MSRP dispensed $262 million to businesses suffering from pandemic-related operating losses across Louisiana.

Over $160M, more than four times the amount required by law, was administered to minority and military small business owners. There were 20,751 grants awarded with an average of $12,675 per business awarded. The program exceeded expectations laid out in statute with 70 percent of businesses receiving grants allotted the maximum $15,000 award amount.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Daily chance of mainly afternoon showers and storms
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs bills into law from 2023 Legislative Session
Pools and splash pads open in SWLA
The $1,227.363 reimbursement is for repairing damages as a result of Hurricane Laura.
Dolby Elementary receiving over $1 million in FEMA reimbursements
Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a shooting in Eunice involving two officers...
State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Eunice