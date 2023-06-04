Tank burning at Calcasieu Refining contains napthalene

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A tank that caught fire when lightning struck it at Calcasieu Refining today contained naphthalene, a petroleum product, officials said.

When the fire started, the tank contained around 46,000 barrels of naphthalene, according to Greg Langley, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. There are 42 gallons in a barrel.

Around 7:30 p.m., the fire continued with around 12 feet of the product remaining in the 150-foot-in-diameter tank, Langley said.

Dick Gremillion, director of Calcasieu Office of Homeland Preparedness and Homeland Security, said it is hoped the fire might be extinguished around midnight or 2 a.m.

An evacuation order has been issued for 1.5 miles around the plant at the end of Tank Farm Road. A shelter-in-place extends 3 miles from the plant.

LDEQ - along with help from Phillips 66, who agreed to help - has been monitoring air quality, so far finding “non-detect” readings, Langley said.

Trooper First Class Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D, said the fire started a little before 2 p.m. as a line of storms moved through the area.

KPLC was sent a video of lightning striking the ground near Calcasieu Refining as the storms pushed through.

Lightning strikes the ground Saturday, June 3, 2023, near where a Calcasieu Refining tank...
Lightning strikes the ground Saturday, June 3, 2023, near where a Calcasieu Refining tank containing naphthalene was ignited by lightning.(KPLC viewer / Brady Solomon)

No injuries were reported, both Senegal and Langley said.

Two other tanks stand near the naphthalene tank - one containing 28,000 barrels of diesel fuel and another containing 215,000 barrels of crude oil, Langley said. Both are being cooled with water to keep the fire from spreading.

Langley said the EPA is en route, as are contractors to combat the fire and to monitor air quality.

A tank containing naphthalene burns at Calcasieu Refining.
A tank containing naphthalene burns at Calcasieu Refining.(Louisiana State Police)
A tank containing naphthalene burns at Calcasieu Refining.
A tank containing naphthalene burns at Calcasieu Refining.(Louisiana State Police)

