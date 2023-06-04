SWLA Arrest Report - June 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 3, 2023.

Matthew Jason Howell, 37, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; attempted bank fraud; forgery; two counts of direct contempt of court.

Jeremiah Markel Moore, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Christopher Lewis Tanksley, 34, Sulphur: Simple burglary.

Shyrl Taylor Dufresne, 31, Sulphur: Simple burglary; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent, Schedule II narcotic; two counts of prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; theft less than $1,000; instate detainer.

Justin Kyle Mcarthur, 33, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Richard Micheal Vincent, 33, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Charles Joseph Doyle, 47, Sulphur: Theft of a catalytic converter or engine control module from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft less than $1,000.

Brandon Wesley Treadway, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; two counts of direct contempt of court.

