Louisiana Healthcare Connections hosts emergency preparedness expo

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural disasters are inevitable, so in an effort to help the lake area be prepared, Louisiana Healthcare Connections held an emergency preparedness event at the Martin Luther King Center.

Live demonstrations helped educate those in attendance.

We spoke with attendees who said they learned so much from the event.

“I have been in hurricanes and I need this information and I’m glad they’re here,” Maxine Huren said.

“I learned a lot of stuff and I know how to prepare now for a hurricane in a good way and a lot of people here have given me a lot of help and I appreciate all of them doing it,” Jennifer Silver said.

