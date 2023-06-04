FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm days continue this week with more chances for PM storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not many changes to our more summer-like pattern are ahead, at least through the middle of the upcoming week. As was seen the past few afternoons, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely develop by later in the day Monday.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will once again warm into the mid and upper 80′s, which will likely be enough to trigger rain activity with the help of a nearby upper-level disturbance. Still, no washout is expected as there likely will be plenty of breaks in any rain. But with at least some activity likely to be around later in the day, that could interfere with the evening commute. So if you’re driving and get stuck in any storms, just take it a bit easier on the roads.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

This pattern looks to stay the same into the middle of our week. We’ll see daily chances for a scattering of afternoon thunderstorms. The good news is that temperatures should stay in check, with high’s hanging around close to normal for early June.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

By the end of the week and next weekend, some models are trying to develop and bring an upper-level high pressure system closer to the area. IF that happens, we could see some drier air sneak into the region and lower (but likely not eliminate) rain chances. Of course, that would also mean warmer temperatures for southwest Louisiana. This is something we’ll watch over the coming days, though for now we’ve left appreciable rain chances in the forecast.

Meanwhile the tropics look to remain quiet, with no development expected within the next week or so.

- Max Lagano

