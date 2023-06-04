Families get a sneak peek of Port Wonder at Family Fun Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Community members, families, and children came together for the Port Wonder Family Fun Day.

People in attendance got a sneak peek of what the entertainment venue will look like once the construction is complete.

The event featured a variety of fun, educational, musical, and interactive STEM activities for children.

Games, refreshments, and a host of other activities were also available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.