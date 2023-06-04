Families get a sneak peek of Port Wonder at Family Fun Day
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Community members, families, and children came together for the Port Wonder Family Fun Day.
People in attendance got a sneak peek of what the entertainment venue will look like once the construction is complete.
The event featured a variety of fun, educational, musical, and interactive STEM activities for children.
Games, refreshments, and a host of other activities were also available.
