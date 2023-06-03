Woman injured in Main St. shooting in Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A woman was shot in the 700 block of Main Street Friday night, in what Jennings police tell us is the city’s fourth shooting in three weeks.

A woman in her late 40s was shot in the upper leg, Chief Danny Semmes said. She was airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette, and police have no word on her condition.

The shooting was reported around 9 p.m., Semmes said. Police believe seven or eight rounds were fired.

