Vacant apartment building burns on Oak Park Blvd.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Smoke from a fire on Oak Park Boulevard could be seen across Lake Charles Friday evening.

The building near the intersection with Fifth Avenue is believed to be an old apartment complex with no one living there, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Lake Charles police are asking people to avoid the area.

The fire started around 7:45 p.m. No injuries have been reported, and so far we don’t have word on a cause.

