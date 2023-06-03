50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2023.

Joshua Paul Pattum, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycles - front lamps, rear lamps, side, and rear reflectors; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.

Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 26, Lake Charles: Five counts of contempt of court; attempted bank fraud; criminal mischief; display of plates; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Jeantrell Scott Pierson, 31, Sulphur: Resisting an officer with force or violence; aggravated assault with a firearm; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; hit and run driving.

John Carroll Comeaux, 48, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Megan Michelle Manuel, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 26, Lake Charles: Out of-state detainer.

Frank Merchant Lewis, 47, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Learnest Martin, 51, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Bryan Anthony Desormeaux, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Terry Darnell Lubin, 63, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.

Kade David Manuel, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Avery Jamal Wiseman, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily afternoon showers and storms returning this weekend
Woman injured in Main St. shooting in Jennings
Woman injured in Main St. shooting in Jennings
Woman injured in Main St. shooting in Jennings
Woman injured in Main St. shooting in Jennings
A Lake Charles woman is hoping to impact the lives of young girls and women.
Lake Charles’ Girlie Girls Mentoring Program opens new facility