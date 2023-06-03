SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2023.

Joshua Paul Pattum, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; bicycles - front lamps, rear lamps, side, and rear reflectors; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.

Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Sulphur: Contempt of court; drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 26, Lake Charles: Five counts of contempt of court; attempted bank fraud; criminal mischief; display of plates; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia.

Jeantrell Scott Pierson, 31, Sulphur: Resisting an officer with force or violence; aggravated assault with a firearm; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; hit and run driving.

John Carroll Comeaux, 48, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; no proof of insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; switched license plates; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Megan Michelle Manuel, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

Sydney Kathryn Pierce, 26, Lake Charles: Out of-state detainer.

Frank Merchant Lewis, 47, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Learnest Martin, 51, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Bryan Anthony Desormeaux, 29, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Terry Darnell Lubin, 63, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.

Kade David Manuel, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 25, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of synthetic marijuana; illegal use of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Avery Jamal Wiseman, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; cruelty to animals.

