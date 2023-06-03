Lake Charles Fire Department celebrates new truck with traditional ceremony

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department celebrated their new truck today with a tradition that dates back over 100 years.

The department dedicated the new truck with a “push-in” ceremony, which dates back to the 1800s when firefighting equipment was pulled by horses. Horses can’t walk backward to deliver equipment into the firehouse, so firefighters would push the equipment inside themselves.

The modern ceremony replicates that tradition, inviting members of the community to push the new fire truck into the station together.

“The fire service is steeped in tradition,” Chief Delton Carter said. “That, for me, keeping carrying on to those traditions, I believe just keeps the firemen in line of what they’re doing and keep them on task of the calling that they take to be firemen.”

