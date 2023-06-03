Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Electric customers in Cameron can expect an outage lasting 48 hours after a fire broke out at the Fulton substation.

Officials say the outage could last longer depending on the amount of fuel burning.

The fueling system will need to be completely rebuilt before power can be restored.

Jeff Davis Electric, Aggreko, and the fueling company are working diligently to make repairs and restore power.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.