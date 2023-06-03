50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like weather continuing through the week ahead

By Max Lagano
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our more typical summer weather has gotten underway across Southwest Louisiana, and looks to continue well into the week ahead. This includes as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Similar conditions look to take shape starting with temperatures that quickly warm up into the upper 80′s again for daytime highs. And some locations could see readings at the 90 degree mark once again.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms returns to SW Louisiana on Sunday.
Scattered afternoon showers and storms returns to SW Louisiana on Sunday.(KPLC)

Then as we saw Saturday, a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon will begin to take shape. These should start developing just after lunchtime, lasting into the late afternoon and the early evening for some locations. So if you have plans to be outside, just treat it like a normal summer day. Have indoor alternatives if rain comes your way, and remember to head indoors if you hear thunder. Activity should begin to end once the sun sets.

With high pressure staying away from us, our weather pattern will not see much change heading...
With high pressure staying away from us, our weather pattern will not see much change heading into the week.(KPLC)

We’ll look ahead into next week, but the overall weather pattern will not change much. With a lack of a high pressure system near the surface of in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, each day will continue to look like what we expect in summer. That means chances for scattered afternoon showers and storms continue next week heading closer to the weekend. The good news is this should keep any strong heat away form the area, with highs each day hanging pretty close to normal in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees

- Max Lagano

