Crews break ground on new apartment complex in downtown Lake Charles

By Joel Bruce
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - New housing is coming to downtown Lake Charles – today crews broke ground on the future Woodring Apartments in the 400 block of Division Street.

The $35-million complex will have 130 units, with the first phase including a 58-unit multi-family building and a 12-unit townhouse.

“HRL is a company that backs up what they say they will do,” Mayor Nic Hunter said at the groundbreaking. “This project is going to be transformational. It’s going to be wonderful downtown. It’s going to be wonderful for Lake Charles.”

Developer HRI Communities is one of many who were competing to get 9 percent low-income tax credits to develop affordable housing in the area.

