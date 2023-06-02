SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2023.

Christopher Anthony Denton, 49, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws while riding a bicycle; possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice.

Markeeya Nechelle Williams, 30, Vinton: Battery of a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Dawanna Dishawn Dugas, 32, Iowa: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Derrick Wayne Davis, 50, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (6 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Wilson Arnold Stewart III, 35, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Larry Wayne Free, 40, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court; federal detainer; out-of-state detainer (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Dammon Damonte White, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm; illegal use of a weapon during a crime.

Ashton Deglandon King, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cole Logan Jackson, 21, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; criminal conspiracy.

Scott Anthony Mancuso, 43, Pearland, TX: Contempt of court; disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Caden Lake Jackson, 26, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; conspiracy.

