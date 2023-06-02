Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WVUE) - A 26-year-old Kentwood man accused of fatally shooting a North Shore rap artist died by self-inflicted gunshot wounds while deputies were trying to bring him under arrest, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’'s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that while deputies attempted to arrest Tommie Diamond for the murder of Calvin Felton, 18, of Hammond, he fatally shot himself inside a Kentwood residence after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations.

Felton was known in the area by his stage name “Highway Youngin’”. Police say they received a distressing call shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday (May 28), alerting them to an incident on Martin Luther King Drive within the Village of Tangipahoa. Deputies arrived at the location and discovered Felton in the yard of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach on the night he died.

READ MORE Louisiana rapper Highway Youngin’ shot, killed in Tangipahoa

Travis said that Diamond, who was facing possible charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, was located at the residence of a family member Thursday (June 1) night around 11:30 p.m., armed with a handgun. Deputies on the scene say he barricaded himself inside of the home.

The Tangipahoa Special Response team attempted to negotiate with Diamond, who deputies say began threatening deputies in a possible attempt to commit suicide by cop. After officers heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the home, Diamond was discovered deceased after a drone was used to fly into the home.

Travis said that Diamond was out on bond from a second-degree murder booking related to the Roseland trail ride shooting in August 2020, which claimed the life of a 21-year-old Baton Rouge mother. Authorities at the time said that gunmen fired into a crowd of about 100 people at a birthday party, striking unintended targets.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office say they arrested Brandon Perry (left), Craig Brown (center), and Tommie Diamond (right) in connection with a fatal shooting that happened during a trail ride in Roseland, La. on Aug. 8, 2020. (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

ROSELAND TRAIL RIDE SHOOTING

2 additional arrests made in shooting death of Baton Rouge woman during August trail ride

Fourth arrest made in Roseland trail ride shooting death

1 killed, several injured after gunmen open fire into large crowd in Tangipahoa Parish

6 arrested in fatal shooting of Baton Rouge woman during trail ride in Tangipahoa Parish

Seven suspects were arrested in the aftermath of the Roseland trail ride shooting, including Javoris Scott, known as the Bogalusa rapper JayDaYoungan, who was booked with accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for his role in the incident. Scott was coincidentally fatally shot in Bogalusa in July of 2022.

Javoris Scott (a.k.a. JayDaYoungan) was arrested for accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the Roseland Trail Ride Murder. (TPSO)

RELATED COVERAGE

Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested as accessory in Roseland Trail Ride Murder, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan killed in Bogalusa double shooting

Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan

Recently in the Village of Tangipahoa, a Kentwood man was fatally shot at Backroad 40, a bar located on Highway 1051, on Tuesday, May 24, just miles away from where Felton was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

READ MORE Kentwood man shot dead outside bar; suspect arrested

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.