Sulphur’s Jake Brown wins Louisiana Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur baseball’s Jake Brown had an impressive senior season with the Golden Tors as he finished the year with an ERA of 1.71 while allowing just 39 hits in 73.2 innings with 118 strikeouts to go with it. Brown is also impressive at the plate as he held a .336 batting average to go along with his 7 home runs, 26 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases, and because of his impressive performance in his final season with the Tors, he was recognized on Friday.

It was announced on Friday that Brown was named the Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year, becoming the second player from Sulphur to do so, joining Kale Breaux who won the award back in 2015.

It is the fourth consecutive year that a player from Southwest Louisiana won the award as Barbe’s Gavin Guidry won it in 2021-22, Barbe’s Jack Walker won it in 2020-21, and Barbe’s Brody Drost won the award in 2019-20.

In addition to his impressive play on the field, Brown maintained a GPA of 3.96 and has done significant volunteer work as well, including a season-long initiative where he donated a total of $606 to the ‘Awesome Association’ based on his total number of strikeouts, and home runs throughout the season.

Brown is signed to play baseball at LSU.

