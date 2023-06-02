50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary at spring commencement

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 300 graduates received their diplomas tonight at SOWELA’s spring commencement ceremony.

This year SOWELA Technical Community College celebrates its 85th anniversary, having grown from a small technical school to a comprehensive community college with campuses in Lake Charles, Jennings and Oakdale.

This semester saw a 12.5 percent increase in graduates from 2020, surpassing pre-COVID numbers.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins gave the commencement speech, congratulating the 2023 graduates on their success.

