SOWELA celebrates 85th anniversary at spring commencement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 300 graduates received their diplomas tonight at SOWELA’s spring commencement ceremony.

This year SOWELA Technical Community College celebrates its 85th anniversary, having grown from a small technical school to a comprehensive community college with campuses in Lake Charles, Jennings and Oakdale.

This semester saw a 12.5 percent increase in graduates from 2020, surpassing pre-COVID numbers.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins gave the commencement speech, congratulating the 2023 graduates on their success.

