Police: Man arrested for waiting to seek assistance in death of 2-year-old

Keynan Buxton.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man has been arrested for failure to seek assistance after a 2-year-old boy in his care died, authorities said.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department, said the boy was unresponsive for some time before Adrian C. Higgins, 20, of Lake Charles, called for help.

Two-year-old Keynan Buxton was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police were called to a hotel in the 2600 block of Admiral King Street at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday, Fondel said. Arriving officers found the boy unresponsive and found drugs in the room, he said.

Higgins was arrested for failure to seek assistance, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer. Fondel said additional charges may be added, pending the boy’s autopsy and toxicology results.

Higgins is jailed at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on an $804,000 bond.

