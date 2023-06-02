50/50 Thursdays
Motive unknown in Rigmaiden murder trial

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jury is out in the trial of Steven Rigmaiden who stands accused in the second-degree murder of Ezekiel Jobert.

Prosecutors say Rigmaiden used a 9-millimeter pistol to shoot the homeless Joubert, whose body was found in the area of Albert and Elder Streets on June 19, 2021. The state presented a variety of pictures and videos during the trial that showed a red Chevrolet Monte Carlo that Rigmaiden was allegedly driving, from which they say he shot Jobert twice in the chest from the car window.

However, it was not made clear what possible motive Rigmaiden may have had for killing Jobert.

The defense attorney argued that all the state had proved was that a red 2007 Monte Carlo was driving around the neighborhood that night. But that they had not proven that he was the shooter.

The gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found off the I-10 Service Road by a resident who turned it in to police. Police say they were able to verify it was the weapon used in the crime via testing.

The jury went out at about 10:25 a.m. this morning.

