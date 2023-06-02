50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Black bear fatally shot in Louisiana off season; cash reward offered for info

A Louisiana Black Bear, sub-species of the black bear that is protected under the Endangered...
A Louisiana Black Bear, sub-species of the black bear that is protected under the Endangered Species Act, is seen in a water oak tree in Marksville, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest regarding the shooting death of a Louisiana Black Bear in Ruston.

The bear was found dead from gunshot wounds near Millie Rd. on the night of May 12.

LDWF says someone who kills a bear during off season could face up to a $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Someone found guilty can also face civil restitution for the replacement value of the illegal killing totaling $10,000.

Anyone with information regarding the killing of the bear can call the Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-442-2511. Tips can also be submitted to LDWF by texting 847411 or downloading the LADWF Tips free iPhone and Android app.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Sheriff's Office warns of new scam in Lake Area
Afternoon conditions Friday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and drier afternoon today, rain returning tomorrow
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Jennings Police Department
Jennings Police investigating shooting on Willis St.
Health Headlines: Uncommon lupus symptoms
Health Headlines: Uncommon lupus symptoms