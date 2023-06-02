Lake Charles, Jennings men sentenced for taking part in drug distribution ring in South Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man and a Jennings man have been sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine in South Louisiana, authorities said.

United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Robert Joseph Gant, 57, of Jennings, to 17-and-a-half years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Gant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

Hicks sentenced Randall Tyler, 38, of Lake Charles, to 13-and-a-half years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Tyler pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Fourteen others were charged in the sting operation named “Inspired Wrath.”

Agents received approval to intercept wire communications to and from one of their co-defendant’s phone as part of surveillance, according to information from the Western District of Louisiana.

Through monitoring of calls and messages sent from that telephone, as well as other investigative techniques, agents learned that both Gant and Tyler, as well as other co-conspirators, were selling and distributing drugs in the south Louisiana area.

Agents also obtained evidence that Gant and Tyler were communicating with other co-conspirators regarding the type and quantity of narcotics that would be delivered to Gant and Tyler after this co-conspirator returned to Louisiana from Mexico.

Agents tracked the shipment and obtained search warrants for Gant’s residence and other stash houses. Agents found approximately 1,017 grams of fentanyl, 260 grams of heroin and 320 grams of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by the DEA, FBI, Eunice Police Department, Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana State Police.

