Lady Chops to perform at Calcasieu Public Library branches in June

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Elizabeth Vidos, also known as “Lady Chops,” will be bringing her one-woman drumming show to the Calcasieu Parish Public Library branches this month as part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program.

Vidos has appeared in several shows including the famous Broadway production of “Stomp” in New York. Her energetic and suitable for all ages “Drum Roll Please” incorporates over 15 different instruments including buckets, body percussion, and the Cajun rubboard.

She’s scheduled for the following performances in our area:

Wednesday, June 7

  • 10:00 am to 11:00 am - Vinton Branch, 1601 Loree St., (337) 721-7095
  • 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Westlake Branch, 937 Mulberry St., (337) 721-7113

Thursday, June 8

  • 10:00 am to 11:00 am - Central Branch, 301 W. Claude St., (337) 721-7117
  • 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Hayes Branch, 7709 Pierre St., (337) 721-7098

Friday, June 9

  • 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm - Carnegie Memorial Branch, 411 Pujo St., (337) 721-7084

You can find more information on these events and more on the Calcasieu Parish Public Library website HERE.

