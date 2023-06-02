Jennings man accused of molesting sleeping child
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is jailed today after authorities say he molested a child while she was asleep.
On May 27, Jeff Davis Parish Deputies responded to a report from the victim’s grandmother that he had inappropriately touched the child, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said. Deputies obtained a warrant for Kenneth Foreman, 55.
Foreman was arrested Friday afternoon on one count of sexual battery. His bond has not yet been set.
