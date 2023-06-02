Jennings man accused of molesting sleeping child

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is jailed today after authorities say he molested a child while she was asleep.

On May 27, Jeff Davis Parish Deputies responded to a report from the victim’s grandmother that he had inappropriately touched the child, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said. Deputies obtained a warrant for Kenneth Foreman, 55.

Kenneth Foreman, 55, of Jennings (Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

Foreman was arrested Friday afternoon on one count of sexual battery. His bond has not yet been set.

