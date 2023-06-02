50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Hot and drier afternoon today, rain returning tomorrow

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another quiet morning starts off our Friday in SWLA thanks to higher pressure continuing to build over the area. Morning lows are starting off warm today in the upper 60′s to low 70′s, with some patchy fog developing across the area similar to yesterday with ongoing humid conditions. Fog could get a little dense in more sheltered areas, but most places should not have major visibility concerns.

Today will see a very similar pattern to yesterday. Plenty of sunshine will have our temperatures quickly rising though the morning, with afternoon temperatures topping out close to 90°. Low humidity and calm winds during the afternoon will have the heat index only pushing a degree or two higher into the lower 90′s, which means it will be a good idea to stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for long periods of time. Rain chances will stay even more limited than yesterday with continued high pressure over the region, seeing some scattered cloud cover but only a few stray showers. If you need to get some outdoor work done without rain, today is your day as rain chances return by the weekend.

Afternoon conditions Friday
Afternoon conditions Friday(KPLC)

High pressure begins to weaken heading into Saturday, which will allow better coverage of afternoon scattered showers with less sinking air over our area and very calm winds. Outdoor plans will be generally ok, but I would advise keeping an eye on the radar as more summer-like conditions will be returning and mostly calm winds will allow localized showers and storms to build up under the sunshine. Models are also leaning towards more rain coverage on Sunday afternoon.

High pressure fading for the weekend.
High pressure fading for the weekend.(KPLC)

Daily rain chances will stay in the forecast as next week begins, with afternoon showers and storms similar to typical summertime conditions. Fortunately, regular rain should keep our temperatures from climbing much higher than the upper 80′s to low 90′s range.

Thursday was the first day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, and featured the development of Tropical Depression Two. You can go over to our hurricane page for more information: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/hurricane/

