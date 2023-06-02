50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily afternoon showers and storms returns starting this weekend

Warm weather returns Saturday but so does scattered afternoon showers and storms
By Max Lagano
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A return to a more typical early June pattern is ahead entering the weekend. An upper-level high pressure system has done an excellent job keeping things mainly dry the past couple days. But that system will move east and weaken by Saturday. The result will be still warm weather, but also a greater chance to see scattered afternoon showers and storms.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Now we’re still not expecting a washout by any means, just think of Saturday as a typical summer day. Temps will warm quickly into the early afternoon, with pop-up rain activity developing afterwards. So if you have any outdoor plans, they still should be ok especially earlier in the day. By the afternoon, you may want to have an indoor alternative or occasionally check the radar if outside.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday. In fact, late day showers or storms may end up being a little more widespread. But even with any rainfall, temperatures still will warm quickly into the mid and upper 80′s for highs. Some areas especially inland could even touch the 90 degree mark again on both days.

KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

After that the attention will turn to the week ahead. But overall, the pattern will not change much. Without a high pressure system or overly dry air around, daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will persist each day through the week. That is why rain chances for now have been left steady for each day. So we finally should see a stretch that looks like a normal summer pattern.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Tropical Depression 2
TROPICS UPDATE: TD2 upgraded to Tropical Storm Arlene, still NO threat to SWLA
Afternoon conditions Friday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and drier afternoon today, rain returning tomorrow
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast