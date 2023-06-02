FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily afternoon showers and storms returns starting this weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A return to a more typical early June pattern is ahead entering the weekend. An upper-level high pressure system has done an excellent job keeping things mainly dry the past couple days. But that system will move east and weaken by Saturday. The result will be still warm weather, but also a greater chance to see scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Now we’re still not expecting a washout by any means, just think of Saturday as a typical summer day. Temps will warm quickly into the early afternoon, with pop-up rain activity developing afterwards. So if you have any outdoor plans, they still should be ok especially earlier in the day. By the afternoon, you may want to have an indoor alternative or occasionally check the radar if outside.

Sunday looks to be a repeat of Saturday. In fact, late day showers or storms may end up being a little more widespread. But even with any rainfall, temperatures still will warm quickly into the mid and upper 80′s for highs. Some areas especially inland could even touch the 90 degree mark again on both days.

After that the attention will turn to the week ahead. But overall, the pattern will not change much. Without a high pressure system or overly dry air around, daily chances for afternoon showers and storms will persist each day through the week. That is why rain chances for now have been left steady for each day. So we finally should see a stretch that looks like a normal summer pattern.

- Max Lagano

