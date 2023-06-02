50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sheriff's Office warns of new scam in Lake Area

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning residents in the Lake Area of a new scam that has been surfacing.

Victims are reporting that they received a phone call saying that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to a failure to appear in court. The caller will claim to be with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and uses the name of a current deputy. They will tell the victim that if they pay a lump sum of money the won’t be arrested.

Deputies say that when they called the suspect’s phone they learned that he has a voicemail set up that says he’s with the sheriff’s office, non-emergency dispatch.

Sheriff Mancuso reminds residents that most of the time, law enforcement will serve warrants in-person. But that under the rare circumstances that law enforcement will call you about a warrant they will never ask for any money or any form of payment.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, Sheriff Mancuso says these tips may help:

  • Resist any pressure from the scammer to make an immediate decision. Scammers will usually try to create a sense of urgency to get you to act first and think later.
  • Verify the information before sending any money.
  • Never wire money or give a gift card based on a request made via phone or e-mail. Keep in mind that doing so is like giving cash, once you send it, there’s no getting it back.

If you believe you may have been the victim of this scam or any other scam you can contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Friday
First Alert Forecast: Hot and drier afternoon today, rain returning tomorrow
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Jennings Police Department
Jennings Police investigating shooting on Willis St.
Health Headlines: Uncommon lupus symptoms
Health Headlines: Uncommon lupus symptoms