Community honors 12-year-old boy killed in ice cream truck crash

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The local community gathered to pay tribute to the life of a 12-year-old boy tragically killed when an ice cream truck crashed into his apartment.

A balloon release ceremony took place at the soccer field where Adrian Flores Fajardo used to play, commemorating his memory.

In the face of unimaginable loss, Adrien’s family has found solace in donating some of his organs to help save the lives of others. Their selfless act is a testament to their resilience during this devastating time.

12-year-old Adrian Fajardo is fighting for his life after an ice cream truck crashed into his home in Kenner.(GoFundMe)

Adrian succumbed to his injuries several days after the ice cream truck crashed into his apartment. The incident has left the entire community shaken.

Authorities arrested 71-year-old Mechaal Yousef Mansoor, who was taken into custody and charged with negligent homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragic crash.

