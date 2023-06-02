50/50 Thursdays
Cause of fire at port remains under investigation

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The cause of the fire Thursday at the Lake Charles Port remains under investigation.

The blaze and smoke from the fire at the property leased by Ace Marine could be seen for miles.

Port officials say Harbor Police continues to investigate along with the Lake Charles Fired Department and Ace Marine’s safety department. The Port doesn’t expect those reports to be available until late next week.

Port Director Ricky Self told KPLC Thursday the fire was in an area where Ace Marine had forklifts and other equipment. Oil they used to maintain their equipment apparently caught on fire, he said.

Self said when he others arrived, one of the forklifts was on fire as well as some wood in the area.

Port officials, as well as state police, said no chemicals were released in the fire.

