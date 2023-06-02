50/50 Thursdays
Jennings Police investigating shooting on Willis St.

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are currently investigating an overnight shooting on Willis St., according to the Jennings Police Department.

Chief of Police Danny Semmes says officers encountered an individual who drove in front of them and stopped around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy 26 and West Division St.

Officers say when they went to speak to the individual in the car the person said they’d been shot. Around this time, the police department also began to receive calls that there had been a shooting on Willis St.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Lafayette. The victim is currently listed as being in stable condition.

When officers traveled to the Willis St. location they found shell casings that indicated that a shooting had taken place.

The Jennings Police Department says this investigation is still in its early stages and is asking anyone with information to contact them at (337) 275-9002 or (337) 821-5513.

