Allen Parish School Board cancels June 5 meeting amid superintendent deadlock

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board’s June 5 meeting has been canceled, according to school board officials.

The cancelation comes as the school board was scheduled to have another vote on the deadlocked voting of two potential superintendent candidates. All votes cast in previous meetings have resulted in deadlocks of 4 to 4.

Instructional Supervisor Brad Soileau and Transportation Supervisor Kenney Courville are both vying to replace Kent Reed, whose contract expires on June 30.

The next meeting has not yet been announced.

