TROPICS UPDATE: Tropical Depression Two forms in the Gulf of Mexico, NO threat to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first tropical cyclone of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season formed Thursday afternoon.

TD 2 formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon. (KPLC)

As of 4 pm Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two. The storm was located just over 300 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida with maximum sustained winds 35 miles per hour.

TD 2 is expected to be steered to the south and then southeast over the next few days, posing no threat to SWLA. (KPLC)

The depression is projected to move south over the next couple days and may briefly obtain tropical storm strength. By the weekend, upper-level winds will strengthen and begin to weaken the system. It poses NO threat to SW Louisiana.

Also important to note, this system is being dubbed as Tropical Depression TWO by the National Hurricane Center, instead of one. Back in January, the hurricane center discovered a subtropical storm developed off the east coast of the United States, making that the official first storm of the season. Since that storm was not named however, Tropical Depression Two will be dubbed Arlene if it strengthens into a tropical storm.

