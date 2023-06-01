50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 31, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 31, 2023.

Toni Michelle Sweat, 44, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Conrad Ross Hamilton, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jordan Jermaine Malbreaux, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Corey Brian Cormier, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; security required; vehicle must have liability security inside.

Eboni Evonne Young, 39, Lake Charles: Assault (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons.

Johnkel Myleak Brand, 22, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer by flight; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; parole detainer.

Beverly Sonnier Plaisance, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Gregory Vancour, 33, San Antonio, TX: Child desertion.

Tremon Akili Reed, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; resisting an officer; theft under $5,000.

Jermaric Terez Andrus, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper turning on a highway; improper turning at an intersection.

Jakalynn Jeremiah Rubin, 16, Westlake: First-degree murder.

Patrice Nicole Moore, 36, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Brenson Deonte Lair, 31, Pearland, TX: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000; burglary; theft under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; robbery.

Alceede Simon, 62, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Jasmine Jean Walker, 30, Lebanon, PA: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herman Ceasar, 41, Lake Charles: Use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

