SOWELA collecting donations for ‘Stock the Shelves’ food drive

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is collecting donations to “Stock the Shelves” of its Tiger Love Food Pantry.

Donations can be dropped off at any Lake Charles-area Albertson’s stores.

The food pantry is open to all SOWELA students, faculty and staff, ensuring that no member of the community goes hungry.

SOWELA requests the following items:

  • Packs of spaghetti
  • Cans of tomato sauce
  • Canned vegetables
  • Rice
  • Beans
  • Mac and cheese
  • Granola bars
  • Popcorn
  • Crackers
  • Individual boxes of cereal
  • Chili
  • Boxes of meal helpers
  • Toothbrushes and toothpaste
  • Shampoo and conditioner
  • Laundry detergent
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels.

