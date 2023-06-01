SOWELA collecting donations for ‘Stock the Shelves’ food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is collecting donations to “Stock the Shelves” of its Tiger Love Food Pantry.

Donations can be dropped off at any Lake Charles-area Albertson’s stores.

The food pantry is open to all SOWELA students, faculty and staff, ensuring that no member of the community goes hungry.

SOWELA requests the following items:

Packs of spaghetti

Cans of tomato sauce

Canned vegetables

Rice

Beans

Mac and cheese

Granola bars

Popcorn

Crackers

Individual boxes of cereal

Chili

Boxes of meal helpers

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Shampoo and conditioner

Laundry detergent

Toilet paper

Paper towels.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.