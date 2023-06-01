SOWELA collecting donations for ‘Stock the Shelves’ food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is collecting donations to “Stock the Shelves” of its Tiger Love Food Pantry.
Donations can be dropped off at any Lake Charles-area Albertson’s stores.
The food pantry is open to all SOWELA students, faculty and staff, ensuring that no member of the community goes hungry.
SOWELA requests the following items:
- Packs of spaghetti
- Cans of tomato sauce
- Canned vegetables
- Rice
- Beans
- Mac and cheese
- Granola bars
- Popcorn
- Crackers
- Individual boxes of cereal
- Chili
- Boxes of meal helpers
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Laundry detergent
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels.
