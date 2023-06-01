50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese pitcher Grant Rogers receives All-American Honors

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entering Thursday just two players in McNeese baseball history had been named All-Americans, Kevin Mitchell, who was named a third-team All-American in 2001, and Ben Broussard, who was also named to the third-team in 1999, but on Thursday they made room for another Cowboy in the prestigious club, as Grant Rogers was named a second-team All-American, the highest selection in McNeese history.

Another accolade on Rogers’ resume as he won the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year for his impressive 2023 season, the second time he received the honor, becoming just the second player in Southland Conference history to win the award twice.

Rogers held an overall record of 12-1 this past season, with an ERA of 1.82. His 12 wins set the record for the most in a single season in McNeese program history, and he led the league, and ranked second in the nation, plus his 1.82 ERA was good enough for the third-best ERA in the nation as well.

Rogers is one of two players to be named an All-American in 2023 as Lamar catcher Ryan Snell was named to the third team, and he was one of five players from Louisiana to receive the award as LSU’s Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Tommy White were all named to the first team, while Louisiana Tech’s Ethan Bates was named to the third team.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell found guilty on all charges
Body found in freezer in New Iberia Arby's
Woman identified after body found in restaurant’s freezer
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park

Latest News

McNeese pitcher Grant Rogers receives All-American Honors
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
LSU’s Paul Skenes named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year
Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers
Former Cowboy Grant Anderson dazzles in Major League debut
Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers
Former McNeese Pitcher Grant Anderson called up by Texas Rangers