McNeese pitcher Grant Rogers receives All-American Honors

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Entering Thursday just two players in McNeese baseball history had been named All-Americans, Kevin Mitchell, who was named a third-team All-American in 2001, and Ben Broussard, who was also named to the third-team in 1999, but on Thursday they made room for another Cowboy in the prestigious club, as Grant Rogers was named a second-team All-American, the highest selection in McNeese history.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬.#GeauxPokes | #FERDA pic.twitter.com/CNqsUv4Yvl — McNeese Baseball (@McNeeseBaseball) June 1, 2023

Another accolade on Rogers’ resume as he won the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year for his impressive 2023 season, the second time he received the honor, becoming just the second player in Southland Conference history to win the award twice.

Rogers held an overall record of 12-1 this past season, with an ERA of 1.82. His 12 wins set the record for the most in a single season in McNeese program history, and he led the league, and ranked second in the nation, plus his 1.82 ERA was good enough for the third-best ERA in the nation as well.

Rogers is one of two players to be named an All-American in 2023 as Lamar catcher Ryan Snell was named to the third team, and he was one of five players from Louisiana to receive the award as LSU’s Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Tommy White were all named to the first team, while Louisiana Tech’s Ethan Bates was named to the third team.

