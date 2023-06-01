50/50 Thursdays
Mayor Hunter shares SWLA recovery progress on The Weather Channel

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane season has officially started, and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter appeared on The Weather Channel this morning to talk about how far the Lake Area has come in its recovery efforts.

“There’s a lot of blue tarps still out there in this community,” Mayor Hunter said. “There’s a lot of buildings that have yet to be mitigated. However, if you look at this community today versus two years ago, it’s almost miraculous where we have come, and I give the lion’s share of that credit just to the people here in Southwest Louisiana.

“Really, the people in south Louisiana in general are just very resilient. We’re gonna help each other. We’re gonna help our fellow man.

“And it took a while to receive supplemental disaster aid from the federal government. We finally did achieve it, and when we achieved it, it was a commensurate and equitable response. We’re very thankful for that. That money is hitting the streets and helping people recover, so I’m feeling a lot better and a lot more optimistic today than I was two years ago,” he said.

Visit KPLC’s Hurricane Center for everything you need to prepare for this year’s hurricane season.

