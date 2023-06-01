LSU’s Paul Skenes named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Future first-round pick LSU right-hander Paul Skenes has been named the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Year.

Skenes, a transfer from Air Force is in his first season in Baton Rouge and is 10-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 90.1 innings while striking out 167 and walking just 17. His 167 strikeouts rank second all-time for most strikeouts in a season trailing Golden Spikes Award winner Ben McDonald who had 202 in 1989.

The righty ranks No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (167), strikeouts per nine innings (16.64), and WHIP (0.79). Skenes is No. 3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.82), No. 4 in ERA (1.89) and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38).

The California native leads the SEC in wins with 10, strikeouts, ERA, innings pitched, and opponent batting average at .166.

Skenes was voted 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year by league coaches on May, 22 becoming the first pitcher to win the award since Aaron Nola did in 2013 and 2014.

He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 15 starts this season, was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times in 2023

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.