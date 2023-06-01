50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles Police Department honors outstanding officers

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT
Corporal Russell Dennis
Corporal Russell Dennis(Lake Charles Police Department)
Chief's Award - Officer of the Year
Chief's Award - Officer of the Year(Lake Charles Police Dept.)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department held their annual honors and awards banquet on Thursday, May 18, and announced the following awards for outstanding officers.

Caption

Merit

  • Records Clerk Virginia Greer
  • Records Clerk Kristi Miller
  • Officer Chelsea Melancon
  • Officer James Gruspier
  • Sergeant Ross Rathburn

Lifesaving Awards

  • Lieutenant Sammy Kingsley
  • Officer Christian Arabie
  • Corporal Houston Boyt
  • Officer Adam Richard
  • Corporal Ted Oliver

SWAT Operator of the Year

  • Corporal Brennan Bernat

Valor

  • Sergeant Kirk Dugas
  • Corporal Ryan Gaspard
  • Corporal Russell Dennis
  • Corporal Thad Schecher
  • Corporal Osvaldo Santiago
  • Corporal Ted Oliver
  • Officer Adam Richard
  • Officer James Gruspier
  • Officer Landon Turano

Support Employee of the Year

  • Evidence Officer Melanie Cooley

Humanitarian Award

  • Sergeant Robert Janice

Patrol Officer of the Year

  • Corporal Eric Gruspier

Rookie Officer of the Year

  • Officer Mikah Jones

Investigator of the Year

  • Sergeant Chris Johnson

Supervisor of the Year

  • Sergeant Eddie McCue

Outstanding Professionalism

  • Corporal Troy Tyson

Chief’s Award - Officer of the Year

  • Corporal Russell Dennis

