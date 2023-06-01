Lake Charles Police Department honors outstanding officers

Corporal Russell Dennis (Lake Charles Police Department)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department held their annual honors and awards banquet on Thursday, May 18, and announced the following awards for outstanding officers.

Merit

Records Clerk Virginia Greer

Records Clerk Kristi Miller

Officer Chelsea Melancon

Officer James Gruspier

Sergeant Ross Rathburn

Lifesaving Awards

Lieutenant Sammy Kingsley

Officer Christian Arabie

Corporal Houston Boyt

Officer Adam Richard

Corporal Ted Oliver

SWAT Operator of the Year

Corporal Brennan Bernat

Valor

Sergeant Kirk Dugas

Corporal Ryan Gaspard

Corporal Russell Dennis

Corporal Thad Schecher

Corporal Osvaldo Santiago

Corporal Ted Oliver

Officer Adam Richard

Officer James Gruspier

Officer Landon Turano

Support Employee of the Year

Evidence Officer Melanie Cooley

Humanitarian Award

Sergeant Robert Janice

Patrol Officer of the Year

Corporal Eric Gruspier

Rookie Officer of the Year

Officer Mikah Jones

Investigator of the Year

Sergeant Chris Johnson

Supervisor of the Year

Sergeant Eddie McCue

Outstanding Professionalism

Corporal Troy Tyson

Chief’s Award - Officer of the Year

Corporal Russell Dennis

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.