Lake Charles Police Department honors outstanding officers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department held their annual honors and awards banquet on Thursday, May 18, and announced the following awards for outstanding officers.
Merit
- Records Clerk Virginia Greer
- Records Clerk Kristi Miller
- Officer Chelsea Melancon
- Officer James Gruspier
- Sergeant Ross Rathburn
Lifesaving Awards
- Lieutenant Sammy Kingsley
- Officer Christian Arabie
- Corporal Houston Boyt
- Officer Adam Richard
- Corporal Ted Oliver
SWAT Operator of the Year
- Corporal Brennan Bernat
Valor
- Sergeant Kirk Dugas
- Corporal Ryan Gaspard
- Corporal Russell Dennis
- Corporal Thad Schecher
- Corporal Osvaldo Santiago
- Corporal Ted Oliver
- Officer Adam Richard
- Officer James Gruspier
- Officer Landon Turano
Support Employee of the Year
- Evidence Officer Melanie Cooley
Humanitarian Award
- Sergeant Robert Janice
Patrol Officer of the Year
- Corporal Eric Gruspier
Rookie Officer of the Year
- Officer Mikah Jones
Investigator of the Year
- Sergeant Chris Johnson
Supervisor of the Year
- Sergeant Eddie McCue
Outstanding Professionalism
- Corporal Troy Tyson
Chief’s Award - Officer of the Year
- Corporal Russell Dennis
