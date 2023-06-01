Lake Area organizations see increase in food insecurity

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple natural disasters, a pandemic and record high inflation – there are numerous reasons why people are still struggling to make ends meet.

“We served 282 families last month,” Leo Hicks with Faith and Family Food Pantry said.

“During the food pantry, we will have anywhere from 1,100 to 1,500 people,” Pastor Jeremy Babineaux with Water’s Edge Church said.

Many Lake Area residents find themselves needing food to feed their families.

“Between 400 to 600 cars will be in line for our food pantry,” Babineaux said.

“Our numbers are up,” Priscilla Bunt, board member with Faith and Family Food Pantry said. “Right now, we are serving more, because we know food stamps have been cut, people are out of work, looking for work. ”

The effects of what started in 2020 are still being seen by volunteers and organizations.

“It’s been here since COVID, and especially the hurricanes,” Babineaux said. “We have them coming and calling every single day needing emergency food supplies just to make it for a few days to the next paycheck.”

In fact, Water’s Edge Church and Faith and Friends Food Pantry both said there has been an increase in the need for food in recent weeks.

“Rent is up, everything is up, groceries are up,” Bunt said.

“It’s your teachers, it’s your law enforcement,” Babineaux said. “We have people from all parts of the community coming to get food because they’re hungry and they want to provide for their families.”

The best way to help is by donating time or money.

“Food that we need to go and purchase comes directly out of our bank account out of pockets of the people who donated to the church,” Babineaux said.

Faith and Friends Food Pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You will need a picture ID of the head of household, as well as proof of residency in Calcasieu Parish. One box of food will be provided per household per month.

You can call 337-438-6662 to receive or donate goods.

The pantry is located at 4009 Legion St. in Lake Charles.

To learn more about Waters Edge Church, click here.

SOWELA is also collecting donations for its food pantry at area Albertson’s stores.

